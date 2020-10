Ulla Johnson

Stearling Jumpsuit

$495.00 $297.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch twill Round neckline and long sleeves with button cuffs Pleated hems with button cuffs Optional self-belt Zip placket with decorative buttons Breast, back, and cargo snap pockets Slant hip pockets with decorative flaps Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Imported, China Style #ULLAJ21192