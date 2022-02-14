Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
£16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Space NK
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
Need a few alternatives?
Lancôme
Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss
BUY
$16.00
$20.00
Nordstrom
Bobbi Brown
Sweet Indulgences Travel Size Crushed Oil-infused Lip G
BUY
$29.75
$35.00
Nordstrom
NYX Professional Makeup
Butter Gloss Non-sticky Lip Gloss
BUY
$5.00
Ulta Beauty
Stila
Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$22.00
Ulta Beauty
More from Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty
Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream
BUY
£19.00
Space NK
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
£19.00
Space NK
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
BUY
£16.00
Space NK
Rare Beauty
Positive Light Liquid Luminizer
BUY
£21.00
Space NK
More from Makeup
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-matte Refillable Lipstick
BUY
$20.00
Fenty Beauty
Rare Beauty
Lip Soufflé Matte Lip Cream
BUY
£19.00
Space NK
Rare Beauty
Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
BUY
£19.00
Space NK
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
BUY
£16.00
Space NK
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted