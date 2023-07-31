Urban Decay

Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation

$69.00

Find your findation fit by taking our complexion quiz. For AU: Here For NZ: Here The MECCA view: The Urban Decay Stay Naked Liquid Foundation is a lightweight, long-wearing vegan foundation that gives a real-skin matte finish. The foundation has been categorised by shade intensity, mastertone and undertone with shades designed to suit everyone's skin. To work out your perfect shade match, start by figuring out the intensity. This is the depth of the foundation's colour and is indicated by the number at the beginning of the shade name. Then select your mastertone, which refers to the overall tone on the surface of your skin. There are three mastertones: cool, neutral, warm. Each mastertone is indicated by the first letter in the shade name (C, N, W). Finally, pick your undertone, which refers to the natural hue below the surface of your skin. There are seven undertones, and this is indicated by the second letter in the shade name (P, B, G, N, Y, O, R). A cool mastertone has pink, blue or green undertones. A neutral mastertone has a neutral undertone. A warm mastertone has yellow, orange or red undertones. What it does: This waterproof yet breathable formula moves with you! The stay-true colour minimises the appearance of pores so you always look like you. Made without: Animal products. Pair it with: Urban Decay Pro Optical Blurring Brush Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray Urban Decay All Nighter Face Primer Direct from the brand: For a natural sheer look, take two drops of Face Primer for every drop of Liquid Foundation and blend together for my take on tinted moisturiser. - Steve Kassajikian, Global Makeup Artist From the shop floor: “This foundation is a superstar! A perfect medium coverage with a matte finish, that doesn't look dry or heavy on the skin. As the day goes on it looks more skin-like and flawless! For extra long wear, I like to spray my brush/sponge with the Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray when applying foundation.” – Daria, Colour Specialist at MECCA Christchurch