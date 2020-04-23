Rixo London

Stay At Home T-shirt

£55.00

Henrietta and Orlagh, RIXO founders, wanted to create something positive that will allow them and the RIXO community to support NHS workers during this incredibly difficult time. To bring our community together spread the STAY AT HOME MESSAGE !! Together we will conquer this virus! Hand painted elements, such as our RIXO tiger motif, rose, sun and moon are mixed together to create a fun and comfortable tee! Wear to bed, on you daily walk or style with your favourite bottoms…! Tag us on IG @rixo to spread the message & show us how you style it. 50% of profits from our RIXO ‘Stay at Home’ T-shirt will go to NHS Charities COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. ONE SIZE M/12