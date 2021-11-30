Stila

Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

The original power pout! Stila's Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick delivers long-lasting color with a lightweight, super comfortable feel and matte finish that stays in place for up to 6 hours of continuous wear, and never leaves lips feeling dry. Benefits Creamy, full-coverage, liquid lip color with a lightweight, super comfortable feel and matte finish Provides intense hydration with bold, long-lasting pigment that stays put for up to 12 hours of continuous wear Color-rich formula does not bleed or transfer Hydrates and softens lips so they look and feel beautiful Available an array of matte, sheer and shimmer shades Features Enriched with vitamin E and avocado oil