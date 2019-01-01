Stila

Stay All Day Foundation & Concealer

C$58.87

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Buff - suits medium skin with warm undertones. Foundation contains Stila's proprietary Youth Revival Bio-Available Mineral Complex with 15 vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Concealer has peach undertones to neutralize discoloration, making it easier to conceal imperfections with less product. Foundation (1 fl oz) and Concealer (0.04 oz). Revolve Style No. STIL-WU245. Manufacturer Style No. SB09070001. Actual packaging and materials may vary. Please read labels, warnings, and directions before use.