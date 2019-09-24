Amazon

Stax '68: A Memphis Story

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of a pivotal year for Stax Records and for American history: 1968. This period immediately follows the untimely passing of Otis Redding- it s the year that Stax parted ways with Atlantic Records, and it's also when Martin Luther King was assassinated in Memphis. This 5-disc CD box set compiles every single (A- and B- sides) released on Stax and its subsidiary labels in '68 over 120 iconic songs from era-defining artists, including Otis Redding, The Staple Singers, William Bell, Booker T. and the M.G.'s, Carla Thomas, Johnnie Taylor, Albert King, Isaac Hayes, Linda Lindell, Rufus Thomas and many more. The package features a 56-page book with in-depth liner notes by Andria Lisle, Robert Gordon, and renowned producer Steve Greenberg, plus rare and never-before-seen photographs from the Stax archives.