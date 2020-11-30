Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
J.A. Henckels International
Statement Knife Block Set, 15-pc, Light Brown
$345.00
$129.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
J.A. Henckels International Statement Knife Block Set, 15-pc, Light Brown
Need a few alternatives?
Equal Parts
The Cookware Set
$325.00
$260.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Equal Parts
Oak Cutting Board
$35.00
$28.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Keurig
K-mini Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker
$89.99
$79.99
from
Target
BUY
Breville
The Barista Express Coffee Maker
$999.95
$699.95
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from J.A. Henckels International
J.A. Henckels International
Statement 12 Piece Knife Block Set
$260.00
$94.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
J.A. Henckels International
Statement 12-piece Knife Block Set
$260.00
$104.90
from
Wayfair
BUY
J.A. Henckels International
15-piece Knife Block Set
$350.00
$139.95
from
Wayfair
BUY
J.A. Henckels International
12 Piece Knife Block Set
$262.00
$61.86
from
Wayfair
BUY
More from Kitchen
Equal Parts
The Cookware Set
$325.00
$260.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Equal Parts
Oak Cutting Board
$35.00
$28.00
from
Equal Parts
BUY
Keurig
K-mini Single-serve K-cup Pod Coffee Maker
$89.99
$79.99
from
Target
BUY
Breville
The Barista Express Coffee Maker
$999.95
$699.95
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted