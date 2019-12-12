EcoTools

MAKEUP BRUSH SET: This cruelty free brush set includes an angled foundation brush, concealer brush, eyeshadow brush, angled liner brush & blush brush to help perfect your beauty routine. MAKEUP BRUSHES: Whether they're travel size makeup brushes, eye makeup brushes, foundation brushes or big brushes, the EcoTools makeup brushes flawlessly help apply products to your face. BAMBOO MAKEUP BRUSHES & PRODUCTS: Our cruelty free products are made from recycled aluminum & plastic with 20% cotton & 80% bamboo fibers. ECOTOOLS: We provide high quality, environmentally friendly makeup brushes, sponges, brush cleaners, spa products, face & body care products made of recycled aluminum & plastic with renweable bamboo. POWER OF BEAUTY: Aside from our quality cruelty free & vegan makeup products, we donate to Glamour's The Girl Project to support women's empowerment & for women to become the best version of themselves. Ecotools makeup brush set can be a useful addition to a set of daily beauty routine supplies. It contains five brushes, making it an ideal set for a variety of makeup applications. Three beauty look cards are included to provide useful instructions for achieving specific looks. The EcoTools start the day beautifully kit comes in a handy storage tray for an organized and simple-to-use daily setup. This can help keep your bathroom or beauty space tidy and clean. This set offers a useful way to simplify a morning routine while creating a good look for the rest of the day.The start the day beautifully kit is designed to provide the makeup tools needed to simplify a daily beauty routine and organize a beauty space.