Onesweetorange

Starry Night Iv Wall Tapestry

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Society6

The cut: the latest addition to our Perfect Vintage fam, these cropped jeans combine our classic high fitted waist with slouchy wide legs. The fabric: vintage-y structured denim with a touch of stretch for a broken-in feel. Please note: we suggest going down one size for a snugger fit at the waist. 11 1/4" high rise, 18" leg opening, 27" inseam. Premium 98% cotton/2% elastane low-stretch Cone® denim. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND538