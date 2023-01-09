Womanizer

Starlet 3

$79.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 67561126; Color Code: 046 Experience pleasure in a new way with the Womanizer Starlet vibrator. Offering 6 different intensities and the ability to adjust air pressure and suction, you can take your pleasure into your own hands & customize to your needs with this vibrator. Features - Womanizer STARLET 3 stimulator - Phthalate, BPA and latex free - USB charging cable - 6 intensities - Waterproof Content + Care - Includes stimulator, USB charging cable, quick start guide and safety instructions - ABS plastic, hypoallergenic medial silicone - Wipe clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 4.6”l x 1.8”w x 1.8”h - Weight: 0.17 lbs Please note, this item cannot be exchanged or returned.