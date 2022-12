Bras N Things

Stardust Short Sleeve Pj Set – Red

$64.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bras N Things

Features: - 2-piece short sleeve shirt and shorts PJ set - Jacquard stripe design with front chest pocket - Covered buttons with same fabric - Elasicated waistband for extra comfort Style # 01266203 Material: Main: 100% Polyester Jacquard Satin