Stardust By Neil Gaiman

A FAIRY TALE FOR EVERYONE. 'Beyond all the borders that divide us, there is a place of infinite possibilities and pure magic. I think of Neil Gaiman as a writer who wears the key to that land around his neck - the key to Storyland' ELIF SHAFAK 'Gaiman describes the indescribable' SUSANNA CLARKE 'A tonic for these turbulent times' IRISH TIMES THE ACCLAIMED, ENCHANTING FILM ADAPTATION STARS ROBERT DE NIRO, CLAIRE DANES, RUPERT EVERETT, MICHELLE PFEIFFER AND MANY MORE FAVOURITES... --- 'I wanted to write a story that would feel, to the reader, like something he or she had always known' NEIL GAIMAN --- At the dawn of the Victorian era, life moves leisurely in the sleepy village of Wall. Young Tristran Thorn has lost his heart to the beautiful Victoria Forester and, to win her love, vows to bring her a star they see fall from the night sky. It is an oath that sends him over the town's ancient wall and into the mysterious land of Faerie - a world that is dangerous and strange beyond imagining . . . NEIL GAIMAN. WITH STORIES COME POSSIBILITIES. --- **Includes 'Wall, A Prologue', reading-group discussion questions and an interview with Neil Gaiman** Industry Reviews 'In prose that dances and dazzles, Gaiman describes the indescribable: the eerie colours, ravishing scents and dangerous laughter of Faerie' -- Susanna Clarke