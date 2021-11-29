Fantasy Flight Games

Star Wars Outer Rim Board Game

$61.50 $44.99

Buy Now Review It

TAKE TO THE STARS AND BECOME A LIVING LEGEND: In this game of bounty hunters, mercenaries, and smugglers, you take on the role of an underworld denizen setting out to make your mark on the galaxy. Travel the Outer Rim in your personal ship, hire legendary Star Wars characters to join your crew and try to become the most famous (or infamous) outlaw in the galaxy. SURVIVE THE OUTER RIM: The warring factions of the galaxy roam the Outer Rim, hunting down the scum that have proven to be a thorn in their side, and other scoundrels looking to make their mark may see you as the perfect target to bring down to bolster their own reputation. STRATEGY GAME: The goal of Outer Rim is to be the first player to reach ten fame, but the path to notoriety can be different for every scoundrel. Cross paths with the various factions patrolling the Outer Rim, bring in iconic Star Wars characters dead or alive for bounties, or make a fortune delivering illegal cargo, dodging patrols and encounters across the galaxy. HIGHLY VARIABLE: Build your legend in your own way with multiple paths to victory that ensure no two games are ever exactly the same. Travel the galaxy with friends or on your own with a unique solo-play mode! NUMBER OF PLAYERS AND AVERAGE PLAYTIME: Star Wars Outer Rim is a strategy board game for 1 to 4 players and is suitable for ages 14 and older. Average playtime is approximately 3 to 4 hours. Take to the stars and become a living legend in Star Wars: outer rim, a game of bounty hunters, mercenaries, and Smugglers for one to four players! In outer rim, you take on the role of an underworld Denizen, setting out to make your mark on the Galaxy. You'll travel the outer rim in your personal ship, hire legendary Star Wars characters to join your crew, and try to become the most famous (or infamous) Outlaw in the galaxy. But it won't be easy. The warring factions of the galaxy roam the outer rim, hunting down the scum that have proven to be a Thorn in their side, and other scoundrels looking to make their mark may see you as the perfect target to bring down to bolster their own reputation. Do you have what it takes to survive on the outer rim?.