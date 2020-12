Williams-Sonoma

Star Wars Mug, The Child

$14.95

Raise a toast to the Jedi Order with our exclusive Star Wars™ mug. Crafted of sturdy stoneware and hand dipped in a charcoal-black glaze, it's decorated by hand with an iconic image of The Child. Made of durable stoneware with hand-applied decals and hand-dipped glaze. Microwavable and dishwasher safe.