LEGO

Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet

$69.99

Escape the stresses of everyday life for a while and enjoy some quality time recreating every menacing detail of Darth Vader’s Helmet with this collectible LEGO Star Wars building kit (75304) The iconic design of Darth Vader’s Helmet is recreated in LEGO bricks to spark memories of classic Star Wars saga scenes, and the display stand with nameplate completes an impressive centerpiece This set is part of a series of collectible LEGO Star Wars build-to-display helmet models – look out for the new Scout Trooper Helmet (75305) This 834-piece set offers a complex, rewarding building experience and makes a top birthday, holiday or surprise gift for any Star Wars enthusiast, experienced LEGO builder or hobbyist Measuring over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14cm) deep, this buildable Darth Vader Helmet model doesn’t need much space for display but makes a big visual impact Pay homage to the Dark Lord of the Sith with this collectible LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet (75304). Immerse yourself in the complex building process and relive classic Star Wars saga scenes as you recreate the iconic shape and sinister details of the helmet in LEGO style. The Darth Vader Helmet is a compact size and has a display stand with a nameplate to complete a striking centerpiece that will enhance the decor of your home or workplace. And check out the other new LEGO Star Wars build-to-display helmet: Scout Trooper Helmet (75305). Part of a collection of LEGO Star Wars building kits for adults, this premium-quality set makes a wonderful memorabilia gift for yourself, any Star Wars fan, experienced LEGO builders or someone who enjoys a fun, creative challenge.