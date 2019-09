Three Floor

Star Power Dress

£240.00

Buy Now Review It

At Three Floor

Modern modesty is perfectly captured in the white detailed Star Power dress with its ¾ length sleeves and midi length. Sheer spotted mesh connects a fully lined 3D floral lace bandeau and a high waisted asymmetric skirt. Embroidered lace trimming is featured on the hemline and frilled layered sleeves. Model is 5'9" / 175.2 cm tall and wearing a size 8.