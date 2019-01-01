Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
ALEXACHUNG

Star Loafers

$360.00$216.00
At ALEXACHUNG
Add a celestial dimension to your work look with these velvet, star buckled loafers. Almost certainly smart enough to wear in the office, with just enough embellishment to show your personality. A loafer doesn’t have be loafing.
Featured in 1 story
Seeing Stars: The Motif Of The Season
by Georgia Murray