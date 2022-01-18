Weekendinlajewelry

Star Gold Vermeil Ring

$29.95 $20.96

ITEM DETAILS: -Color:18k Gold -Material Gold Vermeil -Sizes 6, 7 and 8 -100% hypoallergenic, Lead & Nickel Free ✨Package is beautifully wrapped and gift ready! SHOP POLICIES + SHIPPING Please read our policies before ordering. Important info to know: ✨ Production Time 1-2 Business Days First class in the US is usually 3-5 business days and international is 10-15 business days. ✨Thin Figaro chain, women’s chain bracelet, figaro gold filled bracelet ✨Thank you for visiting Weekend In LA’s Jewelry Shop! If you have any questions feel free to message me! I’ll be happy to help you! ❤️ Thank you for supporting a Latina, Black thank and women owned small business! I hope you enjoy the gems as much as I enjoy designing them for you 🥰 Xoxo- Chantelle