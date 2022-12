High Heel Jungle

Star Dust Tulle Socks

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 80487895; Color Code: 004 Add a little shimmer with these star-studded, dainty tulle socks. Fit: Crew length Features: Chiffon tulle fabrication, seamed toe, scattered sparkling embellishments Why We <3 It: Wear these femme socks with heels for a little extra sparkle. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import