The high-top sneaker is constructed from a premium leather upper with metallic, animal print and animal emboss accents throughout for a touch of attitude. Round, closed-toe silhouette with a lace-up vamp. Lace-up closure at the side for easy on and off. Lined with a soft terry-loop knit interior. Lightly padded footbed for added comfort. Textured rubberized outsole. Made in Italy. Product measurements were taken using size 38 (US Women's 8), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Weight: 13 oz.