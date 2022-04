Baggu

Standard Baggu

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baggu

Our best selling reusable bag isn't just for the grocery store, it goes everywhere and hauls almost anything. ● Carries 2-3 plastic grocery bags worth of stuff comfortably in hand or over your shoulder ● Holds up to 50lbs ● Folds into its own flat 5" × 5" pouch ● Measures 25 ½" × 15 ½" × 6" ● Recycled ripstop nylon ● Machine washable