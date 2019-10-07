ban.do

Stainless Steel Wine Glass With Lid

$24.00

Portable wine is our favorite kind of wine. This wine glass has a lid so it's super easy to take anywhere and it's made of stainless steel so it can keep any drink cold or warm for 6 hours. 4.375 in. x 3.375 in. Stainless steel Plastic lid 12 oz capacity Double-walled Keeps liquids cold or warm for 6 hours Handwash only