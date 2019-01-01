Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Hampton Forge
Stainless Steel Flatware Set
$35.45
Buy Now
Review It
At Jet
Featured in 1 story
10 Home Refreshes To Start The Year Off Right
by
Venus Wong
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Keep Calm And Carry On
Keep Calm And Carry On Pink Mug
$11.51
from
Keep Calm And Carry On
BUY
DETAILS
SimpleTaste
Electric Masticating Juicer Extractor
$89.99
$71.98
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Almond
Nonstick Ceramic Copper Frying Pan
$32.83
$24.63
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Magic Bullet
Magic Bullet Blender, Small, Silver, 11 Piece Set
$39.99
$29.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
DETAILS
HALOFUN
Air Conditioner Fan
$41.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Anbber
Portable Air Conditioner
$59.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Mikikin
Mikikin Portable Air Conditioner Cooler Fan
$32.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Villeroy & Boch
New Wave Dinnerware
$516.00
$249.99
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Home
Home
The Best Under $200 Buys From Wayfair's Memorial Day Blowout
Although Wayfair is never short of a good sale, its Memorial Day Clearance event is knocking aforementioned legendary discounts out of the shopping park.
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Get The F Out
Do These 8 Things As Soon As You Move Into A New Place
We've all seen the dark side of moving. For some odd reason, seeing all your earthly possessions packed away into several boxes can be very emotional, and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
The Major Memorial Day Home Sales You Don't Want To Miss
If a sale happens and no one knows to shop it, does it even make a steal? We're not going to test this philosophical shopping theory right now, because
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted