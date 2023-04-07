Cuisinart

Stainless Steel 11-piece Set

$450.00 $169.99

SET INCLUDES: 1.5 Quart saucepan with glass cover, 2.5 Quart saucepan with glass cover, 3 Quart saucepan with helper handle and glass cover, 8 Quart stockpot with glass cover, 8" Skillet, 10" Skillet, and 18cm Steamer insert COOKING AND CLEANING: Experience professional performance with an aluminum encapsulated base that heats quickly and spreads heat evenly, eliminating any hot spots and providing versatile performance. The stainless steel cooking surface does not discolor, react with food or alter flavors. Dishwasher safe, making cleanup effortless DURABLE & SLEEK DESIGN: Each piece designed with durability and a sleek mirror finish that will have you cooking your absolute best. Measurement markings provide you with ease of use every time EXCEPTIONAL HANDLING: Riveted stainless steel handles, including side grips and helper handles, which are professionally riveted to ensure a lifetime of perfect balance. You’ll receive a drip-free pour everytime and the flavor lock lid results in your best cooking results WARRANTY: Lifetime warranty