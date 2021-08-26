Thermos

Stainless King™ Flask

The iconic Stainless King™ range incorporates sleek, industrial styling, blending technology with heritage. Available in a variety of classic colours to suit all tastes, our 1.2L flask is perfect for those family days out. Equipped with a foldaway handle, making it easy to carry and pour, it's ideal for those British summer picnics! Created with the Thermos® quality and performance you can rely on and with a 5 year guarantee, this flask is a timeless classic.