Fellow

Stagg Ekg Electric Pour Over Kettle

$195.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & care Getting the water temperature just right for pour-over coffee is easy with this 3.8-cup kettle with variable temperature control and a precision-pour spout. The exquisitely balanced, minimalist design features a base that displays real-time temperature and heating progress. And the precise gooseneck spout ensures optimal pour-over flow rate. Includes kettle, lid and base 7 1/2" x 7 3/4" x 10 1/2" Brews 3.8 cups Variable temperature control to select desired temperature Discreet LCD screen indicates temperature Built-in brew stopwatch to time extraction Hold option maintains desired temperature for 60 minutes Stainless steel/synthetic/electrical components Hand wash interior; wipe clean exterior Imported Item #5904524