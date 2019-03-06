Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Retrofete
Stacia Sequined Pants
$425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Sequined crepe Checkerboard design Elastic cuffs Full-length silhouette Drawstring at waist Lined Shell: 100% viscose Lining: 100% viscose Dry clean Imported, India Style #RFETE30016
Featured in 1 story
19 Checkered Pieces To Buy Right Now
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
WEEKDAY X FILA
Imani Reflective Track Pants
£80.00
from
Weekday
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Exclusive Peg Pant In Sunflower Print
$57.16
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Champion + HVN
Track Pant
$70.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Three Dots
Cuffed Sweatpants With Pockets
$132.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
More from Retrofete
DETAILS
Retrofete
Gabrielle Sequin Mini Dress
C$873.49
from
Intermix
BUY
DETAILS
Retrofete
Christine Wrap-effect Two-tone Sequined Satin Mini Dres
$690.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Retrofete
Gabrielle Robe Dress
$615.00
from
Forward By Elyse Walker
BUY
DETAILS
Retrofete
Stacia Sequined Pants
£324.74
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted