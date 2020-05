Susanne Kaufmann

St John’s Wort Bath

$67.00

Buy Now Review It

The Susanne Kaufmann St. John's Wort Bath leaves behind skin that feels wonderfully soft and velvety. This aromatic bath comforts and nourishes the skin, providing balance while relieving the effects of environmental influences such as stress, dry heater air and sunburn. The St. John's Wort Bath is also suitable for children.