Georgia Alice

Ssense Exclusive Purple Satin Dress

$515.00 $155.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Sleeveless satin dress in purple. Unfinished edges throughout. Crewneck collar. Darts at front and back. Zip closure at back. Central vent at back hem. Unlined. Available exclusively at SSENSE. Supplier color: Purple 59% viscose, 41% polyester. Made in New Zealand. 211376F055001