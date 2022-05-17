United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
I'm Sorry by Petra Collins
Ssense Exclusive Multicolor Tie-dye Flare Lounge Pants
$245.00$147.00
At SSENSE
Flared stretch velvet lounge pants featuring tie-dye pattern printed in tones of pink and purple. Mid-rise. Graphic patterns printed in white and glittered pink. Crystal-cut appliqués throughout. Concealed drawstring at elasticized waistband. Available exclusively at SSENSE. Supplier color: Tie dye 94% polyester, 6% elastane. Imported. 211437F086028