I'm Sorry by Petra Collins

Ssense Exclusive Grey Camo Shirt & Lounge Pants Set

$225.00 $135.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Long sleeve satin shirt featuring camouflage pattern in grey, beige, brown, and khaki. Piping in green throughout. Open spread collar. Button closure at front. Patch pocket at chest. Relaxed-fit satin lounge pants featuring camouflage pattern in grey, beige, brown, and khaki. Mid-rise. Piping in green throughout. Concealed drawstring at elasticized waistband. Available exclusively at SSENSE. Supplier color: Grey 100% polyester. Imported. 211437F070035