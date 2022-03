Madewell

Square-neck Tiered Mini Dress

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

With floaty tiered skirt and a subtle bow detail, this pretty square-neck mini dress made of gingham seersucker fabric is one you'll want in your closet. Easy fit. Falls 36" from high point of shoulder (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: We partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NE776