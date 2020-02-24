Xhilaration

Square Neck Bralette Bikini Swim Top

$17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

The Square Neck Bralette Bikini Swim Top from Xhilaration™ is sun-sational add to your swimwear closet. The animal-print bralette top is adorned with an allover tiger print in black over a light-hued ombre background, combining fresh appeal with the fierceness of the quirky, retro style. Crafted from soft and lightweight fabric with a touch of spandex for stretchy, comfy fit, the swim top sports a square neckline with wide shoulder straps for added support that ends with a crisscross back with string ties for just the right fit. Pair it with the matching bottoms and complete the look with a pair of retro sunglasses for a summer stand-out look.