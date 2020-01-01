Ray-Ban

Square-frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

$165.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Ray-Ban's sunglasses are pulled straight from the label's vast archives - they first debuted in 1973 and still look so cool for today. They've been made in Italy from tortoiseshell acetate in a geometric squared shape and have green-tinted lenses and silver-tone accents at the temples.Shown here with: [RE/DONE Jeans ], [Proenza Schouler White Label Sweater ], [Alighieri Necklace ], [Loren Stewart Necklace ], [STVDIO Ring ].