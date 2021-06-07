Biossance

Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

£61.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Cultivating the universally adored benefits of vitamin C, the Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil dramatically brightens and firms your complexion, bestowing a healthy-looking radiance you won’t be able to move on from. Brimming with powerful antioxidants, it instantly revives dull, lacklustre complexions, levelling texture and tone, while encouraging a more supple and firm complexion. Derived from sugarcane, the squalane in this formula imparts instant hydration and works to seal that moisture within the skin for long-lasting comfort. An oil-soluble form of vitamin C acts as a brightening powerhouse, protecting against free radicals, balancing your tone and preventing future discolouration. The infusion of Chios crystal oil (gathered from trees native to Chios, Greece) encourages a more firm complexion with skin that feels ultra-soft and appears pillowy plump, while Damascus rose extract illuminates your complexion for a natural glow. Beyond fitting perfectly into your skin care ritual, this oil also gives a divine sheer glow when mixed with your favourite foundation or patted over make up for an enviable highlight.