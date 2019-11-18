Biossance

Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Biossance

Finally, a luxurious, 100% petroleum-free vegan formula that delivers plump, plush and ultra-hydrated lips. Hyaluronic acid works to enhance the look of lip fullness, while ceramides, squalane and rose absolute lock in continuous moisture with just the right amount of shine. Wakame algae, famous for its beauty benefits, helps restore the look of lip plumpness within 14 days.* Vegan. Clean. Ultra-hydrating. A luxurious, 100% petroleum-free vegan lip balm with rose absolute that delivers long-lasting hydration and fuller lips. Hyaluronic acid immediately helps moisturize, smooth and plump lips. Ceramides, squalane and rose absolute protect from environmental aggressors and seal in moisture with just the right amount of shine. Wakame algae helps restore the look of lip plumpness within 14 days.*