Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

For a lifted look like no other, this rich cream firms and smooths your eye contours as it delivers lasting hydration. Fusing the properties of marine algae and paracress extract to lift the look of your contour and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this cream melts into your skin to grant a beautifully smooth canvas. Designed to mimic squalene - a natural molecule in our skin that diminishes over time – the squalane in this cream comes from 100% plant-based, renewable sugarcane to enhance elasticity as well as protect your skin. Boasting incredible results in a clinical study, 100% of the women saw an improvement in the appearance of the fine lines and wrinkles around their eye area after just seven days.