Biossance
Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil
$30.00
At Biossance
An antioxidant-rich, No Compromise™ gentle cleansing oil that removes long-wear makeup and leaves skin with a beautiful, healthy look and feel. The lightweight cleansing oil lifts away makeup and impurities, then rinses completely clean with water. Formulated with our sugarcane-derived, sustainable squalane oil, it helps keep skin hydrated and feeling fresh. Effortlessly dissolves impurities and makeup. Leaves skin feeling cushiony-soft and moisturized. Formulated with nourishing antioxidants for healthy-looking radiance.