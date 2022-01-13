Fila

Sprinter 19″ Sport Duffel Bag

$40.00 $30.98

600 D. ripstop polyester Spacious main compartment Ventilated compartment (Exovent) Padded adjustable shoulder strap Side compartments Comfort grip handle L-19 X W-10 X H 10 Carry your gear to the gym or to training in this compact design sport duffel bag. 4 compartments provide enough room for training clothes, shoes, water bottle, and other accessories. EXOVENT mesh ventilation pockets helps to keep your bag from smelling of foul odors. Includes a comfort carrying shoulder strap. 10" x 19" x 10"