Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
J.Crew

Spring Garden Top In Cotton Poplin Stripe

$89.50$67.13
At J.Crew
Product Details When it comes to easy spring style, we're taking it from the top. Specifically, this special top, featuring voluminous short sleeves, buttons down the front and a chest-pocket detail. Plus, it's made with organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from nongenetically modified seeds. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item BP613.