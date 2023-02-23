J.Crew

Spring Garden Top In Cotton Poplin Stripe

$89.50 $67.13

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Product Details When it comes to easy spring style, we're taking it from the top. Specifically, this special top, featuring voluminous short sleeves, buttons down the front and a chest-pocket detail. Plus, it's made with organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from nongenetically modified seeds. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item BP613.