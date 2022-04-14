Diggs

All the goodness of a day at the orchard or a homemade apple pie. This single-protein, plant-based treat spread is packed with tasty (and healthy!) ingredients like potassium and fiber-rich apples and bananas. Perfect for Groov, as a meal topper, or anytime your good pup deserves a treat. About Diggs: At Diggs, we believe your pets deserve the very best. That’s why we focus on safety, innovation, and high-quality design to create products that make life better for pets and their parents. Known for our best-selling Revol Dog Crate, our products combine intuitive features, thoughtful details, and premium materials.