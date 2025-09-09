Bumble and bumble

Spray De Mode Flexible Hold Hairspray

$37.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

Details Leg Skinny Straight Wide Rise Low Mid High Stretch Rigid Comfort Stretchy This is a high-rise, flare leg jean, made with a stretchy corduroy. This fits true to size. Tight around the seat but will soften with wear Features our signature back pocket stitching Specially angled and shaped in the back for a truly peachy looking butt Zip closure Made with Rolla's signature gold-toned trims Rise: 28 cm / 11 inch Inleg: 82 cm / 32 inch Hem: 65cm / 255 inch *Measurements for size 26 Sky is 166cm tall and wears a size 14 Kiele is 175cm tall and wears a size 8 Style Code: 12600