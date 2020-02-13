Myer Halliday

Spots Mug Black

£24.00

At Heal's

Producing collections made up of similar objects, Myer Halliday experiments with different finishes to create designs with individual natures and inter-relationships.Created through the slip-cast technique, each piece is made from Parian– a type of self-glazing porcelain formulated in the 1800s and prized for its marble-like qualities. Having individually sanded each design to create a wonderfully smooth finish, Halliday goes on to hand-paint each piece with ceramic inks, enamels or simple glazes.This individualistic approach ensures each and every piece is unique and creates a range of ceramics that have a real feeling of craftsmanship. You can find his signature on the underside of every design providing a personal touch that connects customer and creator.