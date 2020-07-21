MASK Skincare

Spotless Blemishes & Oily Skin Soothing Cbd Sheet Mask

UNCOVER A PEACEFUL STATE of BEING The Spotless MASK may calm signs of inflammation and returning skin to a calmer, clearer state. Manuka Honey Extract, revered for its naturally occurring antibacterial properties, assists to gently combat breakouts as it delivers hydration to ease irritation. Helichrysum Essential Oil may work to help heal blemishes, encouraging signs of skin renewal and cell turnover to lessen the look of redness and scarring. Tranquility is revealed. To Use: Peel both outer sides. Apply mask to clean, dry skin and gently pat with fingertips to ensure mask adheres to skin. Leave on for 15-20 minutes, taking care mask does not “dry” on face. Slowly peel mask off to reveal calmer looking skin. Follow with your favorite moisturizer. INGREDIENTS: Broad Spectrum CBD, Distilled Water, Organic Tea Tree Hydrosol, Organic Aloe Vera Juice, Aspen Bark, Beta Glucan, Cucumber Fruit Extract, Gotu Kola Extract, Manuka Honey Extract, Niacinamide B3, Sandalwood Extract, Ginseng Extract, Lactobacillus Ferment, Hyaluronic Acid, Green Tea Extract, Lavender Essential Oil, Juniper Berry Essential Oil, Clary Sage Essential Oil, Helichrysum Essential Oil, Tea Tree Essential Oil. Certificate of Authenticity