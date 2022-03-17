FEWE

Spot The Difference

A mattifying serum packed with CBD and salicylic acid to reduce redness, minimise oil and tackle breakouts, in times where your skin might be prone to spots and blemishes, due to the dramatic hormone fluctuations. CBD: Helps to calm and clear your skin. CBD moisturises without clogging your pores. Salicylic Acid: A key ingredient for spot prone skin with its anti-inflammatory and redness reducing properties. Directions for use: Apply 2 pumps onto clean skin in the AM and PM. Follow up with moisturiser.