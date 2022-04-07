Sportswear Wide-leg Fleece Pants

$65.00

At Adidas

ou've just met your match. Add extra flair to your day with the Sportswear Wide-Leg Fleece Pants. Balancing style and comfort, the ultra-soft fleece is cut for a loose fit — making it easy to move from coffee dates to chilling with your faves. An on-trend split hem is perfect for keeping things breezy, while the elasticated waistband keeps you in full control of the fit and feel. A high-waisted band creates a flattering silhouette for chill-out days and cupid-esque shenanigans alike. The heart-day-inspired pants are made complete with a raised, embroidered Badge of Sport logo sign-off and a printed heart on the reverse. These pants are all about celebrating love in all its forms.