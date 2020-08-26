Sportswear Tech Fleece

$68.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

TECH FLEECE MEETS FASHION. - The Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Dress gives you the lightweight warmth of fleece in a superversatile, street-ready style. Lightweight Warmth - Nike Tech Fleece fabric offers the ultimate in lightweight warmth. Short and Swingy - The swingy A-line shape hits above the knees. Product Details - Loose fit for an oversized, roomy feel. Nike logo screen printed on left chest. Body: 69% cotton/31% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.. Machine wash. ImportedShown: Black/Black/White. Style: CJ3873-010. .