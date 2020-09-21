Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Off White
Split Leggings
$555.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Off White
Stretch technical leggings in black with split at front. "OFF" logo printed at front. Off-White ™ in italic font printed at side leg.
Need a few alternatives?
Amazon
Liquid Patent Leather Leggings
$16.86
from
Amazon
BUY
Commando
Perfect Control Patent Leather Leggings
$98.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Simply Vera Vera Wang
High Rise Faux Suede Legging
$44.00
$8.80
from
Kohl's
BUY
BB Dakota
Strings Attached Faux Suede Leggings
$78.00
$31.99
from
BB Dakota
BUY
More from Off White
Off White
Technical Fabric Contrast Shorts
£360.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Off White
Technical Fabric Contrast Shorts
$520.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Off White
Green Wavy Logo Socks
$70.00
$29.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Off White
Shape Dress
$1085.00
$434.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Leggings
Amazon
Liquid Patent Leather Leggings
$16.86
from
Amazon
BUY
Commando
Perfect Control Patent Leather Leggings
$98.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Simply Vera Vera Wang
High Rise Faux Suede Legging
$44.00
$8.80
from
Kohl's
BUY
BB Dakota
Strings Attached Faux Suede Leggings
$78.00
$31.99
from
BB Dakota
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted