littleanana

Splash Shape Mirror

$73.36

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

With its organic design reminiscent of both puddles and marshmallows, our SPLASH medium mirror will fit perfectly in any room of the house. Asymmetrical mirror frame made from birch wood in our workshop in the south west of France. Includes 2 strips of double-sided adhesive tape to be able to hang your mirror on the wall. Our products are made by us in Anglet. Also available in mini size Made in France 36 x 27 cm Environ 800 grammes